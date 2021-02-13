The Missouri State Lady Bears swept the Illinois State Redbirds in a two game set this past weekend, their first games since Jan. 31.
Back from another break due to COVID-19, the Lady Bears are undefeated in Missouri Valley Conference play (9-0), with seven scheduled conference games remaining.
In game one of the series, the Lady Bears had their way beating the Redbirds 69-52 behind a 16 point night from junior Jasmine Franklin, who also added 10 rebounds.
Other key contributors included seniors Brice Calip and Abi Jackson, who both finished with 11 points a piece.
In game one, ball movement was a highlight for MSU, posting 19 team assists.
The Lady Bears had a balanced offensive attack, shooting 46.6% from the floor while making 7-19 shots from three-point range. Prior to this series, ISU was holding opponents to 38.9% on field goals.
“They’re a good defensive team,” head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said in a post-game radio interview. “They threw a lot of different looks at us and we did a good job handling it.”
In game two, the Redbirds got off to a hot start behind senior Juliunn Redmond’s 14 first half points and led 40-29 at the break.
The Lady Bears rallied in the second half, out-scoring ISU in the fourth quarter 26-18.
“We had so many people step up big in the final minutes,” Mox said.
Senior Brice Calip was the hero, making a last second layup to give the Lady Bears a 73-72 win.. Calip finished with 11 points and eight assists.
Calip’s basket capped off the comeback for the Lady Bears in a game where ISU’s largest lead was 16.
“In my opinion, Brice is the player of the year,” Mox said. “She didn’t start out strong tonight, but she stepped up in the big moment.”
The Redbirds offense was electric all evening despite the loss, making 54% their shots from the floor. They were led in game two by junior Terrion Moore, who had a career high 22 points.
The Lady Bears had four players who finished with double digit points, including junior Jasmine Franklin with 14 points, senior Elle Ruffridge with 13, senior Abby Hipp with 12 and Calip with 11.
The Lady Bears’ next game is against Bradley University on Friday, Feb. 19 at JQH Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 and on KWTO 101.3.
Follow Noah Tucker on Twitter, noahtucker04
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.