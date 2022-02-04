During a cold, snow filled week, the Lady Bears were unable to bring the heat to Southern Illinois, falling 65-49.
Junior forward Ifunanya Nwachukwu started off strong with a layup assisted by senior guard Sydney Wilson.
Senior forward Abi Jackson was quick to follow and was able to find the basket and pick up the extra point from the free throw line.
Making her first appearance of the season as a Lady Bear, Sophomore Jennifer Ezeh was able to find the basket for two, keeping the Lady Bears up 9-5.
Wilson and Sophomore guard Paige Rocca were both looking for 3-point shots during the first, but senior Brice Calip was the only Lady Bear able to find the long shot to extend the lead 12-7.
The Salukis were able to catch up quickly, making the score 12-12 as the first quarter ended.
Southern Illinois started the second quarter strong, with a couple layups to take the lead 16-12.
Calip was able to find the 3-point shot on an assist by senior guard Mya Bhinhar to get back within one point. Following Calip’s 3-point basket, she picked off a Saluki pass and turned it into two more Lady Bear points.
Though the Lady Bears were getting the right looks at the basket, they couldn’t get the shots to fall and the Salukis continued to look to extend their two-point lead nearing the final minutes of the half.
Sophomore guard Paige Rocca was able to cut away the Saluki lead with a 3-point basket, but the Salukis immediately returned the favor. At the half, the Salukis were still up by two, 27-25.
Similar to the first quarter, Nwachukwu and Jackson were both able to find the basket quickly to get the Lady Bears rolling.
Calip was able to shake her defender for a Lady Bear basket and shortly after, found Wilson for a 3-pointer to get back into a one point game, 36-35.
After a missed Lady Bear shot, Jackson was able to grab the board and put it up for two.
In the final seconds of the third quarter, Calip was able to find Bhinhar for three, cutting the Saluki lead back down to three, 46-43.
Scoring was slow to start on both ends for the fourth quarter, the first three minutes came only from free throws.
Calip was once again able to find the jumper to get two points up for the Lady Bears, but the Salukis were able to find another opening for a 3-point basket, 55-46.
After a handful of missed Lady Bear shots, the Salukis were able to run away with the game in the final minutes, 65-49.
“We ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said in a postgame radio show. “At the end of the day, we fought.“
“We still have a lot of teams to play,” Mox said. They are still a team that is on the hunt for a championship this year.”
The Lady Bears are back home on Sunday for a rematch against the Salukis at 5 p.m.
