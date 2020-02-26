Valparaiso's men's basketball team used a big second half to hand Missouri State its 10th road loss of the season.
Neither club scored in the first two minutes of the game, but then Valparaiso took a quick 6-0 lead on three Missouri State turnovers.
Freshman Ja’Monta Black knocked down a triple, putting the Bears on the board with 16:54 to play in the first. On the next possession, he hit a crossover jump shot for a quick five points, putting the Bears within one.
MSU’s transition defense fell apart, and Valparaiso hit nearly every shot inside to allow them to pull away 12-7 at the first media break.
The Bears found a rhythm out of the huddle, thanks in part to freshman Isiaih Mosley. He showed his athleticism around the rim, getting his own rebound for the putback and then spinning through three defenders for the layup.
Junior Gaige Prim gave the Bears their first lead of the game on a pair of free throws with 5:18 to go in the first half.
Despite the Crusaders shooting 57% from the floor, MSU held their own with 25 rebounds and 15 second-chance points. Valparaiso held a 41-39 lead at the half.
MSU went from down by two to trailing by 10 in less than three minutes, allowing the Crusaders to go on a 9-0 to start the second period. The Bears began the half 0-7 and didn’t knock down a field goal until senior Ross Owens got a putback with 14:15 to play.
The roles reversed, and MSU found itself on a 9-0 to pull within five. Over the next six minutes, Valparaiso’s Ryan Fazekas knocked down four triples to distance the Bears. The Crusaders put the game away after they dropped a quick 12 points in just 57 seconds late in the second half.
The Bears got beat in the paint for the second game in a row, letting the Crusaders put up 38 compared to their own 34. Prim recorded another double-double, nine of his 17 coming from the free-throw line. Mosley continued to impress, collecting his third double-figure game in the last five outings.
MSU shot 27-of-58 from the field, 7-of-20 from distance and converted 13-of-17 at the line. Valpo completed 34-of-58 of its shots from the floor and 11-of-22 from deep.
Missouri State, 3-10 on the road this season, dips back below .500 in conference play. They will host Southern Illinois on Saturday for senior day, the last contest of the regular season.