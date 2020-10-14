Arkansas State University was the host for both Missouri State’s men’s and women’s golf teams earlier this week. Just 14 days removed from the men’s season opener and 10 days from the women’s season opener, the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate and Lady Red Wolves Classic took place Oct. 12-13. Overall, both teams finished their respective competitions placed in the top 10.
Men’s
As the Bears competed against nine different teams, the MSU men’s team tied seventh place through two rounds on Oct. 12, with a final score of 603 after shooting a 303 and a 300.
Sophomore Max Kreikemeier and senior Christopher Obert had the best scores for the first day. Kreikemeier finished with a 149, shooting a 75 and 74 for both rounds. Obert had a final score of 149 as well, as his score was 76 and 73 for the first and second round.
On Oct. 13, the Bears shot a fourth-best score of 292 and finished sixth place at the Intercollegiate as senior Crimson Callahan finished tied for 20th overall and shot two under par in the final round.
Women’s
For the MSU women’s team, the ladies competed against 14 different teams and placed ninth the first day. Shooting a 298 in the first round and a 305 in the second, the Bears finished the first day with a team total of 603.
Sophomore Abby Cavaiani placed second, shooting a 71 and 69 in the first two rounds and finishing with a total of 140. Shooting a 75 in her final round, Cavaiani also tied for third among the 85 golfers at the Sage Meadows Golf Club on Oct. 13. The team finished tenth in the team standings with a total score of 904 over the two-day event.
Both teams are scheduled to compete Oct. 19-20, with the men’s team returning to Arkansas and the women’s team hosting in Springfield at the Twin Oaks Country Club at 9AM.