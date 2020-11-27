The Missouri State men’s basketball Bears will be halting activities for 14 days due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests on the team.
According to an MSU release, the game against Evangel University on Friday, Nov. 27, is canceled.
The upcoming games will either be canceled or postponed:
Saturday, Nov. 28 against Ecclesia
Tuesday, Dec. 1 against Central Arkansas
Saturday, Dec. 5 against Mississippi Valley State
Saturday, Dec. 12 against Southeastern Louisiana
The release said information for ticket refunds and credits will be released in the next few days.
The next game on MSU’s schedule outside of the 14-day period is Saturday, Dec. 19 against Northwestern State (Louisiana).