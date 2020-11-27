The Missouri State men’s basketball Bears will be halting activities for 14 days due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests on the team.

According to an MSU release, the game against Evangel University on Friday, Nov. 27, is canceled. 

The upcoming games will either be canceled or postponed:

  •  Saturday, Nov. 28 against Ecclesia 

  • Tuesday, Dec. 1 against Central Arkansas

  • Saturday, Dec. 5 against Mississippi Valley State

  • Saturday, Dec. 12 against Southeastern Louisiana

The release said information for ticket refunds and credits will be released in the next few days.

The next game on MSU’s schedule outside of the 14-day period is Saturday, Dec. 19 against Northwestern State (Louisiana).

 

Tags