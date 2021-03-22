Missouri State men’s soccer kept their undefeated season alive at home today, beating Drake 3-2.
Drake opened the scoring quickly, getting the opening goal in the first minute.
MSU freshman forward Jesus Barea responded just three minutes later, tying the score on a shot from inside the box with an assist from junior forward Aadne Bruseth.
Junior forward Nicolo Mulatero scored the Bears’ second goal of the game in the 16th minute, also with an assist from Bruseth.
Drake evened the score in the 33rd minute with a shot across the box.
After a first half filled with action and aggression, the teams hit the locker room with the score tied at two.
MSU sports director Michael Seabolt said the team did not play up to their normal standard of defense in the first half.
“During halftime, we really challenged the guys to defend better,” Seabolt said. “In the second half, we were more disciplined and better defensively, which really limited their opportunities and gave us more to take advantage of.”
In the 46th minute, Bruseth again connected with Mulatero for a goal to put the Bears back on top.
Mulatero’s goals today were his third and fourth of the season, and Bruseth earned his third and fourth assists of the season as well.
Mulatero said a big reason he has been able to score so many goals this year is the ability of his teammates to create chances for him.
“Whenever one of our front three has the ball, I know something is going to happen, so I just go and take advantage of the opportunities,” Mulatero said.
With the win the Bears improve to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference. The team continues conference play on Friday, March 26 with a road game against Loyola Chicago.
