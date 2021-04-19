The Missouri State men’s soccer team will face the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Sports director and associate head coach Michael Seabolt emphasized the importance of receiving a first-round bye over finding out who the Bears would be playing. MSU was not given a first-round bye last tournament despite coming in ranked in the top-10 teams nationally.
“The most important thing was that we weren’t playing in the first game,” Seabolt said. “I think we earned that and the committee saw that. It wasn’t really who we were going to be playing, it was more of when we were going to be playing that I was focused on.”
Seabolt has prior experience with Maryland in his coaching career, during his time as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers and during his time as an assistant coach for the Colorado Rapids of the MLS.
Senior goalkeeper Michael Creek said he is excited to get the tournament underway.
“Maryland is a big name in college soccer, so I think it’s going to be a really cool experience and a new challenge,” Creek said. “I don’t think Missouri State has ever played Maryland, so it’s going to be playing against a different style of play and new guys we haven’t seen before. I think everyone is looking forward to the challenge”
Creek said he thinks securing the bye week will provide some much needed recovery and training time for the team.
“It will help make sure everyone is fresh,” Creek said. “We played a game every four days and it kind of takes a toll on the body. The bye week allows guys to rest from that and it gives us time to ramp up to make a push for that first game against Maryland.”
The game against Maryland will be on the campus of the University of North Carolina Wilmington. The rest of the tournament will also be at various sites in North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for May 2nd at noon central time.
Follow Brayden Ash on Twitter, @Brady_A_Ash
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.