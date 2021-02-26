After the schedule was redrawn earlier this month, the Missouri State men’s soccer team kicks off their regular season Saturday, Feb. 27 with a home game against the Bradley Braves.
The Missouri Valley Conference decided to redraw due to a low likelihood of being able to complete any matches during the first two weeks of the old schedule.
This decision pushed the start of the regular conference season schedule back roughly two weeks. This Saturday’s match against Bradley was originally scheduled for Feb. 14.
“Every game we play is going to be a good game,” head coach Jon Leamy said. “But we’re looking forward to being the better team. That’s what the guys have been working at.”
After this Saturday, the team hits the road for a March 4 match against Drake.
They return home to host Evansville on March 14. That game is set to start at 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN3. Four days later, on March 18, the Bears travel to play Bradley in another evening game.
On March 22, the team plays host to Drake; the start time for that game is still to be determined.
The longest road trip of the season starts after the Drake game. The Bears travel to Loyola-Chicago on March 26, Evansville on March 30 and Central Arkansas on April 3.
The final game of the regular season has the team hosting Loyola-Chicago on April 8.
The MVC tournament will be April 13-17, but a location has not been announced.
Leamy said the team is “excited to play anyone, any time, any place.”
Senior team captain Kyle Hiebert said he is ready to get back out on the field and play some real games again. He also praised the team’s focus and dedication during the unpredictable offseason.
“As players, we have been focused on what we can do on each specific day with that practice or weight room session,” Hiebert said.
For all the Bears’ home games, the gates will open an hour prior to kickoff, and admission will be free to the public. There will be seating restrictions and other safety precautions to protect everyone in the stadium from COVID-19 as much as possible.
