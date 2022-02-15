Missouri State did what it needed to do to keep pace with the rest of the Missouri Valley Conferences top teams Tuesday night.
A second-half run sparked by freshman guard Isaac Haney busted open the game against Indiana State that had been tight leading up to it. Senior forward Gaige Prim’s 32 points and over 15 drawn fouls, along with continued hot shooting from senior guard Jaylen Minnett, who scored 22 with six threes.
Missouri State won the game 79-70. The Bears are now 0.5 games behind Loyola Chicago for first place in the MVC. If the Bears win out and Loyola loses one game, the teams will share the MVC regular season title.
The teams immediately behind Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Bradley, had either more difficult or worse nights than the Bears.
Northern Iowa, coming off being blown out by Loyola, had a tough time against Illinois State. The Redbirds were playing their first game after long-time head coach Dan Mueller was fired over the weekend. The Panthers held onto a lead most of the game, but a poor shot selection by an ISU guard in the final seconds helped secure the 72-70 win for UNI.
Things were significantly worse for the fourth-place Bradley Braves.
The Braves opened their contest against sixth-place Southern Illinois on an 11-0 run.
Then the Salukis went on a 32-4 run. Bradley fell apart in all aspects of the game during that time. While the game became a lot tighter down the stretch, SIU won 65-57.
With only a few games left to play, games will seem to matter more and more.
Here is how the MVC top-5 looks like after the night:
Loyola Chicago (10-3)
Missouri State (11-4)
Northern Iowa (11-4)
Drake (8-5)
Bradley (9-6)
