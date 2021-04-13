Missouri State men’s soccer bested the Bradley Braves in Tuesday’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinal match by a score of 3-1.
The Bears were back at full strength today as senior forward Josh Dolling and senior defender Greg Stratton returned to the starting lineup.
Bradley struck first in the game, notching the opening goal in the fourth minute on a ball that rebounded off MSU goalkeeper Michael Creek.
The Bears wasted little time in responding. Junior forward Aadne Bruseth scored the equalizer in the ninth minute off an assist from junior forward Nicolo Mulatero. This marks the fourth time the pair have connected for goals this season.
With an assist from freshman forward Jesus Barea, Mulatero gave the Bears the lead in the 37th minute.
Barea widened the gap to 3-1 in the 39th minute. Mulatero and Dolling were credited with assists on the goal.
Mulatero said he thought the two quick goals were a big boost for the team.
“Scoring two goals back-to-back gave us confidence, especially coming back from a loss four days ago,” Mulatero said.
Mulatero thinks that Saturday’s rematch with Loyola Chicago gives the Bears a chance to show who is the better team. The Ramblers beat the Bears 2-0 in MSU’s regular-season finale. They also beat MSU in penalty kicks in the 2019 MVC championship game.
Head coach Jon Leamy said he was very proud of the way the team played today.
“Frankly, there were a lot of other goals on the table tonight that just didn’t go our way, but the guys played a good team game,” Leamy said. “We had lots of contributions from players off the bench too.”
The Bears play host to Loyola-Chicago on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.
