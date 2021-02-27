The Missouri State men’s soccer team started off the season on the right foot with 3-0 victory in the season opener against Bradley today.
The Bears were constantly putting pressure on Bradley on the offensive end while posting a clean sheet on the defensive side.
After the first half, the Bears had outshot the Braves 7-1, with freshman forward Jesús Barea converting one of those shots into his first collegiate goal on an assist from junior forward Aadne Bruseth.
After halftime, junior forward Nicolo Mulatero scored the Bears’ second goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 57th minute, and sophomore forward Jon Koka wrapped up the scoring in the 70th minute with an assist from Mulatero.
“It was awesome to see the guys playing soccer again,” head coach Jon Leamy said. “I don’t think we’ve played an official game since the NCAA tournament in 2019. The guys played great, and the coaching staff did a fantastic job with the game plan.”
Leamy used the late lead to give some new Bears playing time. Barea and fellow freshman defender Adrian Barosen were both in the starting lineup for today’s game. Freshman midfielder Lorenzo Dentale and juniors midfielder Nicolas Torres and forward Joel Peterson also saw action for the first time as a Bear today.
“It’s great to be playing games again,” senior goalkeeper Michael Creek said. “Today is reaping the rewards of all our hard work and focus.”
For their next game, the Bears will travel to Des Moines to play Drake on March 4. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.
