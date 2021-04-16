The Missouri State men’s soccer team received a large collection of conference honors this week. Nine Bears were named to Missouri Valley all-conference teams, four received specialty awards, and two were selected to the all-freshman team.
Senior forward Josh Dolling, junior forwards Nicolo Mulatero and Aadne Bruseth, sophomore midfielder Kian Yari, and senior defender Kyle Hiebert were named to All-MVC First team
Mulatero also received the MVC Forward of the Year award. He led the league in multiple categories: points (21), goals (7), assists (7), and game-winning goals (3).
Bruseth was Mulatero’s partner-in-crime on the opposite side of the pitch. The two connected for goals four times this season. Bruseth has tallied four goals and five assists thus far in the season.
Dolling provided valuable leadership up front for the Bears this season, despite only notching one goal and one assist through 10 games.
Yari has scored one goal and assisted on three others. He was often the player charged with taking corner kicks for the Bears.
Hiebert notched one goal and one assist on the year while leading what was a stellar Bears defense. The team allowed 8 goals this season, an average of 0.72 goals per game while scoring 23 goals, an average of 2.07 goals per game.
Hiebert received the MVC Defensive Player of the Year honor for the second consecutive year, becoming the second player in conference history to do so. Hiebert has started 65 straight matches for the Bears, helping to post numerous shutouts during that span.
Senior goalkeeper Michael Creek, senior defenders Connor Langan and Greg Stratton, and junior midfielder Jack Denton received All-MVC second team honors.
Creek was once again a stalwart at keeper for the Bears, saving 72% of the shots sent his way.
Langan and Stratton were alongside Hiebert in the back line. Stratton contributed a goal during the season, and Langan played the third most minutes on the team, behind only Hiebert and Creek.
Denton contributed a goal and an assist during regular season play and gave the team quality minutes all year at midfield.
In addition to the individual awards, the Bears were given the MVC’s Fair Play Award by receiving the fewest penalty cards during conference matches this season (4).
The coaching staff of head coach Jon Leamy, associate head coach/sport director Michael Seabolt, and assistant coaches Will Lukowski and Phil Woods were recognized as the Valley Coaching Staff of the Year.
The Bears play host to Loyola-Chicago on Saturday, April 17 for the MVC Tournament Championship game. Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m.
