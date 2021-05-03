The Missouri State Softball Bears completed their weekend series against Indiana State this weekend, finishing 2-1.
The Bears defeated Indiana State 11-1 in game one on Saturday. Sophomore third baseman Olivia Krehbiel went 2-for-2, which included a pair of home runs and four runs batted in. Senior shortstop Daphne Plummer went 3-for-3 and had a pair of stolen bases and two RBI.
Senior pitcher/first baseman Madison Hunsaker improved to 9-4 this season. Hunsaker had three strikeouts in the first inning and allowed only four hits in four innings of play.
In game two on Saturday, Indiana State defeated the Bears 7-3.
The Sycamores scored four runs in the first inning, which was a major difference in play from the first game.
Junior second baseman Payton Minnis went 2-for-2 off the bench for Missouri State, and freshman outfielder Skyler Shaw went 3-for-3.
“We let Indiana State set the pace in game two, which is difficult to overcome when you're on the road. They are a good team, so credit them for coming out in game two like they did,” head coach Holly Hesse said in a Missouri State release.
In the final game of the series between the Bears and Indiana State, Missouri State won 8-7 in a close game after the Bears rallied back from a three-run deficit.
After freshman outfielder Skyler Shaw stole second base in the sixth inning, senior shortstop Daphne Plummer hit an RBI single. Plummer finished 4-for-5, sophomore catcher/first baseman Tess Weakly finished 3-for-4 and senior catcher Darian Frost went 2-for-4.
“We showed a lot of resilience and never lost focus. This was a good series win on the road,” Hesse said in therelease. “I’m very proud that we had an answer for everything Indiana State threw at us.”
Missouri State will play at Killian Stadium in Springfield on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 against Evansville in a three-game series.
