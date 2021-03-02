The Missouri State Softball Bears traveled to Conway, Arkansas to compete in the Michelle Short Memorial Tournament this past weekend, playing five games in three days and finishing with a record of 3-2.
On day one of the tournament, MSU fell to Central Arkansas in the first game of the day 5-0, registering six hits but failing to make any runs.
Senior Daphne Plummer extended her hitting streak to five games in her first at bat.. Plummer and senior Madison Hunsaker notched their second consecutive multi-hit games, while sophomores Kelsie Lewis and Olivia Krehbiel had the remaining hits for MSU. Freshman Jacie Taber made her first career appearance in the final inning, notching a strike out.
The Bears captured their first win of the tournament in game two against Western Illinois with a score of 2-0.
Senior Steffany Dickerson, in her third start of the season, racked up seven strikeouts to record her first solo shutout of the year. The Bears’ defense was strong, holding Western Illinois to only three hits.
Plummer extended her hitting streak to six games after recording a single in the fifth inning. To begin her senior season, she’s hitting .529 with four scored runs and four stolen bases.
On the second day of the tournament, MSU swept the competition 2-0 and outscored their opponents 15-3.
The Bears defeated Omaha 3-1 in the first game of the day and went on to blow out Western Illinois in the second game with a score of 12-2.
“Our pitchers were impressive again, our lineup was ferocious and really swung the bat well, especially in that second game, and then our defense played great too,” head coach Holly Hesse said in an MSU press release.
Missouri State closed out the tournament with a loss to Omaha, falling 10-1 in six innings on the third and final day of the tournament. The Bears left the tournament with an overall record of 6-3.
MSU drew six walks in the game, and sophomore Tess Weakly’s triple in the sixth inning was the fourth in three games for the Bears. The Bears used four pitchers in the contest: Dickerson, Taber, sophomore Gracie Johnston, and junior Bailey Greenlee.
The Bears will travel to Arlington, Texas to compete in the Boerner Invitational hosted by the University of Texas at Arlington on March 5-7.
