In her 33rd season as head coach for the Missouri State Softball Bears, Holly Hesse continues to maintain a winning attitude.
Hesse is the second-winningest coach in the Missouri Valley Conference and is currently the winningest coach in Missouri State University history.
“My highest purpose and passion is developing student athletes on all levels,” Hesse said. “The passion for having a positive impact on a student athlete, that’s what fires me up to walk through these doors every day.”
Senior pitcher Madison Hunsaker was named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week for the second time this season. Hunsaker leads the Bears with six doubles, a triple and three home runs, while also having a 7-4 record.
“Being able to put up zeros on the board as a starter and being able to hold my own has really helped my game as well as the team’s,” Hunsaker said.
After not playing in nearly a year due to COVID-19 and game cancelations, Hunsaker says the team had to rebuild their confidence.
“It had been so long since we had taken the dirt in a meaningful game,” Hunsaker said. “And I think these past few weeks we’ve really settled into our own roles, our team’s role, and we really found a way to use our strengths to produce wins.”
As the Bears prepare for their series against Loyola Chicago, Hunsaker said the team is focusing on their offence and defense, but also making sure they continue to play their game.
“The one thing we are doing going into this season is playing Bears softball,” Hunsaker said. “The score doesn't matter, the opponent, the standings, just playing our game and knowing that the rest will take care of itself. “
The Bears currently have a 12-4 record against the Ramblers all-time and a 9-0 record at home. The Bears are also on a three-game winning streak.
Game one for the Bears starts Saturday, April 24 at 12 p.m. at Killian Stadium. The Bears host Loyola Chicago once again for game two at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at 11 a.m.
