The Missouri State softball Bears completed a series sweep against Valparaiso this weekend following an 8-0 victory on Sunday.
In game one of the series on Saturday, Missouri State defeated Valparaiso 8-3, handing Valpo their 13th straight loss.
Senior shortstop Daphne Plummer and senior pitcher/first baseman Madison Hunsaker collected four hits apiece for the Bears. Senior pitcher Steffany Dickerson struck out six and allowed only two earned runs. Plummer and Hunsaker, along with sophomore Olivia Krehbiel and senior Darian Frost, collected two hits apiece on offense.
Valpo cut the Bears’ lead in half, but Missouri State hit four doubles in the fifth inning from Dickerson, Plummer, Hunsaker and Krehbiel to secure the win.
In game two later that day, the Bears swept Valpo 8-0 in five innings. Hunsaker allowed only one hit in the four innings while sophomore Gracie Johnston closed out the fifth inning. The Bears had 11 hits total, with Hunsaker and Frost having two each.
In the final game of the series, the Bears defeated Valpo once again with a grand slam from Frost.
The Bears posted their third straight eight-run outing, with a 24-3 run differential over Valparaiso. Missouri State’s pitching of Hunsaker, Johnston and Freshman Jacie Taber, allowed just one hit from Valpo.
“It's always big to get a conference sweep and an excellent way to end the road trip going into a key game on Wednesday against SIU,” head coach Holly Hesse said in a Missouri State press release.
The Bears improved to 19-14 over the weekend and 10-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Next up, the Bears return to Springfield on Wednesday, April 21 for one game against Southern Illinois.
