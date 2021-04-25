The Softball Bears finished 2-1 against Loyola Chicago this weekend.
In game one Saturday at Killian Stadium, the Bears fell short 5-4 despite a late game rally, scoring four
unanswered runs.
During that late run, sophomore third baseman Olivia Krehbiel and sophomore catcher/first baseman Tess Weakly each scored home runs in the fourth inning. However, following an out in the sixth inning, Loyola was able to take the first game.
The game marks Loyola Chicago’s first win at Killian Stadium, after previously having a 0-9 record.
Senior pitcher Steffany Dickerson had back-to-back strikeouts in the third inning, finishing with a total of five strikeouts, while sophomore pitcher Gracie Johnston allowed only two hits.
In the first game of the doubleheader Sunday morning, the Bears defeated the Ramblers 1-0.
Both teams combined for only five hits throughout the first four innings, but an RBI from freshman third baseman/outfielder Annie Mueller scored senior catcher Darian Frost in the fifth.
Senior pitcher and MVC player of the week Madison Hunsaker allowed only four hits to collect her eighth win this season.
In game two of the doubleheader, Missouri State defeated Loyola 7-0.
Gracie Johnston threw a three-hit shutout and Tess Weakly went four-for-four, along with driving in two runs.
The top hitters for the Bears were senior shortstop Daphne Plummer, Weakly and Krehbiel, combining for nine hits.
Next for the Bears, they face Southern Illinois on Wednesday, April 28. Their previous matchup was originally scheduled for April 21 but was postponed due to inclement weather. The game starts at 12 p.m. at Killian Stadium in Springfield.
