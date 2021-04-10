The Missouri State Softball Bears had a rocky start to their season. After last season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their first tournament being cancelled due to inclement weather and their second tournament being pushed back, the team is happy to be able to play again.
“We’re really grateful to have the opportunity to get on the field and compete this year,” head coach Holly Hesse said.
The Bears were finally able to hit the field in late February, competing in the Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament and finishing with a record of 3-1.
Senior catcher Darian Frost says the team is now playing from a different perspective, not knowing when a game could be their last. “We’re just excited to get to play against other teams,” Frost said.
Despite a challenging start to the season — having to play nine games in seven days and tournament play being pushed back and forth — the team has still had their share of success.
More recently, the team had a five-game winning streak. During that stretch, the Bears earned their league-best seventh Missouri Valley Conference win. Due to scheduling differences, MSU is currently No. 4 in the MVC.
“I think we did a really good job at setting the pace and staying within ourselves and playing our own game,” Frost said. “I think anytime we control the pace, we have our most success.”
Some of the team’s highlights include a win against No. 23 ranked Iowa State and winning eight out of 10 games, seven of those being conference games.
“I feel like they’ve come back with renewed commitment and gratitude for being able to have a season,” Hesse said. “We certainly have played some good ball and done some really good things at this point.” Hesse said the team wants to be known for their confidence, resiliency and focus.
For the Bears, the goal is to finish top-three in the conference. “I think based on what we’ve done in our first 11 games, I think we’re on track, and that’s certainly what we’re shooting for,” Hesse said.
Up next for the 16-14 Bears, they will compete in Normal, Illinois against the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, April 10 at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
