Cooper Tennis Complex was the hosting area for the opening contest of the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals this past Friday afternoon. With a score of 4-1, the MSU Bears were able to win their first round matchup against Valparaiso.
"It was a fantastic first round performance today against a competitive Valparaiso team," head coach Hannah Keeling said in a MSU release. "Throughout the lineup today each player stepped up and battled to be successful.”
On April 10 in the regular season, Missouri State beat Valpo 5-2 on the road.
The two teams’ postseason match started with MSU establishing an early edge. The duo of graduate student and All-Select MVC player Hana Sisirak and Sophomore Alyson Piskulic were able to win 6-2 against Valpo's Amanda Tabanera and Isabella Schoolcraft. The Bears’ first win in doubles play gave them the lead 1-0.
The third doubles match was a competitive one. Junior Mara Presot and freshman Mary Houston, stopped Demi Jhaveri and Allison McConnell.(6-4). Valpo attempted a comeback, as Claire Czerwonka swept Sisirak in the first contest in singles play (6-1. 6-0). It wouldn’t be enough though, as MSU won three straight spots to take home the victory. After Houston’s opponent was swept, All-MVC freshman Tiffani Nash defeated her opponent 6-2 to seal it.
The Bears now find themselves in the semifinals, where they will face off against the Stony Brook Seawolves in their second-ever encounter Saturday at 2 p.m.
“I am very happy with how we approached the match. We are looking forward to another chance tomorrow,” Keeling said.
