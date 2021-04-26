With Sunday morning marking the third consecutive day of the Missouri State Bears having home court advantage, the pressure couldn’t have been any higher as they sought out to claim the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Cooper Tennis Complex.
Facing off against the Drake Bulldogs, MSU faced a challenge like no other this weekend. Unlike their two previous contests, the Bears would have to fight from behind to start. The Bulldogs would take the first double to give them a 1-0 lead. Seniors Claire Martin and All-MVC player Ellie Burger fell in the No. 1 spot after Drake’s Liza Petushkova and Maria Tatarnikova defeated them 6-1. This would be followed up by performances from junior Mara Presot and freshman Mary Houston. The two lost in a 6-2 effort against Liza Petushkova and Maria Tatarnikova in the No. 3 match.
The matchup would continue to be in Drake’s hands in singles play. Kelsey Neville swept Martin (6-0, 6-3) in the No. 6 match, resulting in them taking a 2-0 lead. While Burger, sophomore Alyson Piskulic and All-MVC freshman Tiffani Nash won their respective matches, the deficit seemed to be too much as Drake clinched the title in the No. 4 match when Tatarnikova defeated Houston (6-2, 6-0). This would mark the second time in program history where the Bulldogs would win the MVC Championship.
The Bears finished their season with the best record the program has had in four years, 12-10. Nash would conclude her season by tying the school record for wins by a freshman with 15. Sunday was also the end of Burger’s MSU career, where she finished with an overall 43-18 (.705) record, the third highest in program history.
Follow Reginald Lee Jr. on Twitter, @ReginaldLeeJr16
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.