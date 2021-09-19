A week removed from winning the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational in Hammons Student Center, the Missouri State Bears volleyball team went on the road again to compete in the three-game, two-day Jayhawk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Bears would play twice on Friday, Sept. 17. In their first matchup against the University at Albany Great Danes, it looked like both teams were struggling to get into a rhythm, as combined stats showed 56 attack errors and 24 service errors.
UAlbany would adjust from the first set loss to come back and stop history in the second. MSU’s longest streak of won sets since 2010 (15) was halted at the hands of the Great Danes. In the second set, they would first overcome a 12-6 deficit, then they overcame a 20-16 deficit to even up and eventually taste victory in the second period.
The matchup would go all the way to a fifth set as the Bears closed the third on a 4-0 run as well as the Great Danes leading all but one time in the fourth. While the 30 attack errors and 14 service errors largely contributed to UAlbany’s loss, Bears’ junior middle blocker Azyah Green’s 12 kills (career-high) and 9 blocks heavily influenced the outcome also.
There were three notable details that came from MSU’s game against the University of Kansas Jayhawks later that evening. Being defeated by the Jayhawks in three sets, it marked MSU’s first loss since Sept. 3 against Memphis, and their streak of consecutive wins ended at six. How the Bears lost was telling as well. All of the squad's losses this season have been sweeps, the two most recent occurring this month and the first back at the very beginning of the season against Wichita State University on Aug. 27. Attack efficiency can be seen as the primary factor in Friday night’s loss. The Bears hit a season-low .068 compared to KU's .330, which happened to be a season-high for any MSU opponent thus far.
The team would bounce right back less than 24 hours later, but the win didn’t come easy. It took five sets to end their non-conference run victorious against the University of Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos. The veteran duo of outside hitters, junior Brooklyn Cink and senior Amelia Flynn, contributed for the most part on the stat sheet. Out of the Bears’ season-high 55 kills, Cink would score 15 of them on a .290 hitting percentage. Flynn would again record an essential double-double that consisted of 21 kills and 17 digs. This afternoon would be Flynn’s 20th time scoring at least 20 kills.
“Amelia carried us today both offensively and on the back row. Brooklyn also had a great day offensively,” head coach Steven McRoberts said after the victory. “We are excited about beginning (the) conference next week at home."
Sept. 24 is the start date of Missouri Valley Conference play for the Bears. They will face off against Loyola Chicago at 6 p.m. in the Hammons Student Center.
