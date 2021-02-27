With COVID-19, this volleyball season was already guaranteed to be historic. Games being postponed or cancelled has been inevitable as teams look to prevent the spread of the virus as much as possible.
Last week added another nature dynamic to the season for MSU, as the city of Springfield experienced a weather crisis which led to the closing of campus for three days.
The closing of campus extended an already halted season for the Bears as their Feb. 21-22 games against Drake were postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results among Drake’s student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
But this has not stopped the Missouri State volleyball team from wanting to continue its hot start.
“We were pretty fortunate we were able to get a day or two off to recover mentally and physically,” sophomore setter Kennedee Anderson said. “We were able to have a little more detailed practices and split up so that we can work on some things that we don’t usually get to work on whenever we’re playing so close together.”
The Bears currently stand first in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 5-1 conference record.
“We definitely didn’t finish when we needed to in that first loss, and to me that was kind of a fluke,” Anderson said. “We broke down a little bit in departments like serving and serve-receive in the second loss, which really isn’t like us.”
The Bears said they feel most comfortable playing at home. They also said having home fans gives them an energy boost and home match days feel longer since the team is together the entire day preparing.
While sophomore outside hitter Brooklyn Cink is considered the team’s offensive leader, there has been an emergence of other players on the team such as junior outside hitter Amelia Flynn, sophomore middle blocker Azyah Green and freshman defensive specialist Teagan Polcovich. All three have received player of the week awards from the Missouri Valley Conference this season.
“It’s been really fun to watch this team grow,” head coach Steven McRoberts, who is in his first year at MSU, said. “When I’ve read off the stats after a match, it’s typically every single person that’s playing and contributing in a significant way.”
While being atop the MVC standings, constantly checking them is not a priority for the Bears. McRoberts said gradual improvement and consistency are what matter most.
“We understand that this whole group is coming back in the fall, so we’re gonna do our best to do it the right way and grow together,” McRoberts said. “This isn’t just a one season thing, but it’s a two to three season type of growth.”
MSU resumes its season Feb. 28 at noon against the Evansville Aces at home. McRoberts said he feels the Bears have a big advantage.
“We’ve been going at this a little bit longer than and harder than some of the other teams in the conference because we played in the fall,” McRoberts said. “We had a good week of practice and have a lot of energy.”
