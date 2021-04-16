It’s been two weeks since the Missouri State volleyball team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
With the NCAA-imposed dead period now over, student-athletes, coaches, and staff are in the process of planning for the 2021-2022 season. They also now have a chance to engage with the media. Sophomore outside hitter and first-team All-MVC player Brooklyn Cink said the Bears still feel accomplished despite losing in the first round of the tournament.
“I think a lot of young players were asked to step up in a lot of large roles,” Cink said. “Just setting little goals throughout this season and using them for growth in the next was helpful.”
Throughout this past season, the Bears’ youth were credited for a lot of the team’s success. Coming into the next season, there will be two seniors and three juniors on the squad. While the lineups for this past campaign were seen to be effective, head coach Steven McRoberts said next years’ minutes will be distributed mainly based on past performances in real matches as well as practice.
“Right now it’s about the work they put in when the coaches aren’t around,” McRoberts said. “When early August rolls around and we report that they’re ready to go, we’ll have anywhere from 18 to 20 or so on the roster. What I like to do is in the first few practices is just get out there and see where everybody’s at, and then we start narrowing it down into some rotations.”
Even in the midst of having a new coach, MSU’s season proved to be historic. The Bears averaged 1.64 aces per set, their best figure since 1992. They also tied the program-record amount of matches with 10-plus aces with seven, the most since their 1987 campaign. Freshman defensive specialist Teagan Polcovich credited the team’s aggression and hard work in practice for setting both records.
“(McRoberts) is always telling us to be aggressive,” Polcovich said. “We were pretty aware of our potential to set those records because our team is good at the serve and pass game.
After making it to the first round of the postseason, McRoberts said now the goal for them now is to win the entire tournament. They plan on starting right where they left off.
“As much as we’ve proved to ourselves this year, I think we have a lot more to prove to the conference in the fall,” McRoberts said.
