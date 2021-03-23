With just two games left in the regular season, the Missouri State volleyball team was able to split a two-game series against the Bradley Braves. Their first matchup this past Sunday ended with a loss, the second time this season the Bears lost in three sets.
It was the tale of two games as Bradley had full control of the series initially. The Bears’ comeback attempts were halted and the Braves fed off of their increasing momentum. Monday evening’s game, however, displayed all of the adjustments which resulted in the Bears winning in just four sets (25-23) to prevent a fourth consecutive loss.
Efficiency is one word that can be associated with the team's win. The Bears’ hitting percentage as a whole was .208 compared to Bradley’s hitting percentage of .122. Junior outside hitter Amelia Flynn was the star of the game, as she recorded a 20 kill and 11 dig double-double while having a .295 hitting percentage. Freshman outside hitter Lindsay Lahr was also able to have an efficient percentage as well. With just seven kills, Lahr connected with .238 of her hits. The consistency of the team’s performance can also be attributed to sophomore setter Kennedee Anderson, who dished out 28 assists.
“The adjustments this group made after yesterday’s match were incredible. We came out today with an energy and a fire that really sparked us,” head coach Steven McRoberts said.
With the top teams of the MVC still close to each other in the standings, all remaining games are expected to be at a playoff level of intensity. Missouri State is currently fourth, but one win could jump the Bears up to possibly second place.
“With this conference you have to be sharp game in, and game out. Every game and every point is a battle, so we have to be focused and ready to face those challenges,” said Flynn.
The short term goal now for MSU is to just take the last two road games March 27 and 28 against another Missouri Valley Conference rival, Indiana State.
“This was a big win for us heading down the home stretch here with the final games this weekend and to head into the conference tournament with a confidence boost,” McRoberts said after winning his 600th career game.
Follow Reginald Lee Jr. on Twitter, @ReginaldLeeJr16
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.