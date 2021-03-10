The Missouri State Bears volleyball team had two of their last eight games of the season this past Sunday and Monday. The outcomes of both road games ended in a split against their Missouri Valley Conference rival, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.
The first matchup went to Loyola as they won all the odd-numbered sets and officially took home it in the fifth set (15-10). The contest was close throughout the first two sets. It wasn’t until the third set, where the Bears were held to a negative attack efficiency of -0.24, that the Ramblers took full control. Compared to the Ramblers’ hitting percentage of .278, the Bears only hit .210 in the entire contest. This matchup also marked the eighth five-set contest MSU has had in their now 14 total games.
While Sunday’s game saw MSU’s consistency of going to the fifth set, Monday’s outcome was a rare sweep as victory came in the first three sets for the Bears..
“Really proud of the team,” head coach Stephen McRoberts said in a university release. “Our serving and blocking were absolutely on point today. Loyola is a good team and to get a sweep at their place when we are both fighting for first in the league says a lot about our team and the continuous growth that is taking place. It's definitely nice to leave here still in first place."
It was the 599th career victory for McRoberts, as well as a complete team win with multiple players chipping in in various ways.
The Bears recorded a total of 14 blocks, 11 of which came from sophomore middle blocker Azyah Green. Since the beginning of the 25-point scoring era in 2008, no MSU player has recorded more blocks. Green’s performance also marked the most blocks for a Bear in a three-set match since Linette White, who recorded 13 in 2003.
Sophomore setter Kennedee Anderson dished out 33 assists, while the defensive specialists freshman Tegan Polcovich and sophomore Holly Luginbill, each had at least 10 digs. The Bears also held the Ramblers to a .078 attack efficiency while their hitting percentage was .194.
"The birthday girl (Green) went off with 11 blocks," McRoberts said. "Brooklyn and Lindsay were both very efficient today offensively. Overall, Lindsay had a great pair of matches here in Chicago."
The Bears now prepare to continue their road trip as they face the Illinois State Redbirds March 14 and 15.
