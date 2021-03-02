After a 12-day break from competing due to positive COVID-19 test results and a sudden weather crisis, the Missouri State Bears volleyball team avenged their last loss against the University of Northern Iowa Panthers as they defeated the Evansville Aces in back-to-back home games.
Their first game against Evansville Sunday afternoon was MSU’s first sweep of the season, as the team collectively hit a season-high percentage of .273. Sophomore outside hitter Brooklyn Cink and junior outside hitter Amelia Flynn were the stars of the contest, as they both recorded double-doubles that consisted of at least 15 kills and 12 digs for each player.
Monday’s game was a bit more competitive. Evansville’s duo kept the game close throughout the first three sets until MSU broke away in the fourth set, recording the largest point differential of nine (25-16).
“I think Evanswille went back, watched film and studied our hitters,” Cink said. “It was a tough match, and they read us really well.”
In the midst of winning the contest in a fifth set, it was MSU’s premier duo of Flynn and Cink who recorded over 20 kills each, with Cink again setting a career-high of 25 kills.
“We played some of our best volleyball of the season in the last two sets," head coach Steven McRoberts said after Monday’s game. "It was a phenomenal night for Brooklyn and Amelia. Azyah (Green) had a couple huge blocks at the end, and Katie (Wemhoener) had some amazing aces. It seemed like things came together for us in the fourth and fifth sets."
The significant decrease in the team’s errors in the fourth set can be considered the driving force behind their run. Aces recorded compared to Sunday afternoon’s game was also a factor in Monday’s victory as the Bears served 10 in total compared to Sunday’s two.
Now, MSU plans to prepare for a four-game road trip starting in Chicago against conference rival Loyola on Sunday, March 7. McRoberts said expecting every team to compete their hardest is how the team keeps a level head.
“I don’t care if we keep playing the fifth set as long as we keep winning,” McRoberts said. “Right now it seems to be an advantage for us to go to the fifth set. We don’t go into matches saying this is going to be a sweep. Our MO has been pretty consistent.”
