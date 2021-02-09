The Missouri State volleyball team concluded a back-to-back home stand, defeating the Valparaiso Crusaders in consecutive contests Sunday, Feb. 7 and Monday, Feb. 8. Sunday afternoon’s game finished 3-1 as the Bears won in four sets. Having never trailed in the entire first set was an example of the team’s control of the tempo.
Monday’s game between the two was competitive, as both teams had their fair share of being in full control. However, it was the Bears who adjusted in the fifth set to win with a convincing score of 15-6.
“We flipped Amelia (Flynn) and Brooklyn (Cink) and it was great,” head coach Steven McRoberts said. “It’s just one of those clutch things where we turned it on at the right time and we’ll be hard to beat if we’re playing that well.”
In the process of victory, MSU recorded three blocks, an ace and 10 kills in the fifth set as well as a .450 hitting percentage.
The Bears are first place in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 4-0 conference record. Junior outside hitter Amelia Flynn was recently awarded MVC player of the week. During Sunday’s game, Flynn recorded a season-high 20 kills. The following afternoon marked another historic game for the junior, as she recorded her third consecutive double-double with 17 kills and 24 digs.
“I think it’s pretty easy to put the ball away when it’s pretty much set up for you,” Flynn said as she described the process of recording double-doubles. “We have a good block set up. So, I just put myself in a good position where it’s easier to get digs.”
While individual performance was highlighted, McRoberts credited the entire group to the team’s 8-1 start.
“This is a team where everyone seems to be right now on the same page,” McRoberts said. “This is two matches in a row where you can go down the stat sheet and there’s so many people that chipped in to help in different ways.”
The Bears look to extend their winning streak to five as they will now head on the road to face the University of Northern Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.
