The Missouri State volleyball team’s season came to an end in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
Thursday night's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Missouri State Bears was the last of the three MVC quarterfinal contests, with Bradley advancing against Valparaiso due to COVID-19 protocol. It was also the most competitive game of the opening round, as the matchup was decided in the fifth set after MSU failed to complete a two-set comeback (15-11).
Being a postseason game, every action by each player was magnified. Two challenges were made by each team in the first set, debating with officials if scores were rightfully given to the opponents. With the Bears taking the winning side of both decisions, this led to several kills by junior outside hitter Amelia Flynn and freshman middle blocker Reagan Casey, which resulted in a 19-19 tie game. Momentarily taking a one-point lead, Loyola was able to fight off the storm and go on a 6-2 run of their own and take the set 25-22.
The momentum carried over for the Ramblers into the second set. Reaching a game-high point differential of nine, Loyola was able to keep MSU behind, eventually winning the second set 25-17.
The performance of sophomore outside hitter and first-team All-MVC Brooklyn Cink was what broke open the game for the Bears. With the match tied at 12, Cink sparked a 5-1 MSU run. The Bears coasted to victory in the third set behind Cink’s back to back kills. Cink again scored two consecutive kills late in the fourth. Alternating points, the Bears were also victorious in the fourth set after a kill by sophomore middle blocker Azyah Green gave them set point and Loyola committed an attack error.
Ultimately, it wasn’t enough.
The match was decided in a back and forth fifth set when Loyola scored two straight points to seal it. It was an all-out performance by the Bears, who did everything on both ends to take the deciding lead. On 203 swings, MSU was able to record 61 kills on a .158 hitting percentage. They also recorded nine blocks and 99 digs.
"I'm really proud of the team," head coach Steven McRoberts said after his first season at MSU ended. "It's not the way we wanted to go out, but we showed the same heart and fight that we've shown all season. I'm grateful that I get the opportunity to coach such wonderful people. We will grow from this season and come out hungry and better this coming fall.”
The Bears finished the season with an overall record of 15-7. They also averaged 1.64 aces per set, their best figure since 1992. MSU tied the program-record amount of matches with 10-plus aces with seven, the most since its 1987 campaign.
