In their home opener of the 2020-2021 season Thursday night, Missouri State’s women’s soccer team was defeated by Central Arkansas in double overtime.
The Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium was the location for this rematch from Oct. 15, as UCA won the previous game 3-1. This was the first time both teams have faced each other in Springfield since Aug. 26, 2018.
Both the first and second halves consisted of alternating possessions from the two teams. There was a three-minute stretch in between the 25:50-22:50 mark of the first half where senior goalkeeper Kaitlin Maxwell saved four shots from UCA. Regulation ended with the game tied at 0-0. In the final four minutes, junior forward Kennady Orlick also put a shot on goal that was saved by UCA’s goalkeeper, Reagan McCombs.
Going into overtime, the game wasn’t decided until UCA’s Hadley Dickinson scored a game-clinching goal in the final minute of the second overtime period.
Maxwell said the team did very well defensively as the contest came down to the final minute of play.
“Girls were listening, we were stepping and dropping together,” Maxwell said. “We’ve worked a lot in training the last couple of weeks making sure we’re communicating through all of that, and they did really well today.”
With several players returning this game from injury, particularly Orlick, head coach Rob Brewer admitted to miscommunicating with her what had changed in practice the day before.
“I’m yelling at Orlick for being in the wrong spot as she was playing the number nine to center/forward position, and she had an MRI yesterday so she wasn’t even at practice,” Brewer said. “So that was on me.”
Rest and recovery was said by Brewer to be the main priority for the team this weekend as they will continue competing at home for the next two upcoming games. The next match will be a Monday, Oct. 26 contest at home against Missouri Southern State University.