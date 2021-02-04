The Missouri State women's golf team finished 14th at the Southern Methodist University Trinity Forest Invitational, wrapping up two days of competition this week.
Freshman Johanna Wollenhaupt led the Bears with a total score of 237, followed by Sophomore Faith Belmear, who finished two strokes off Wollenhaupt’s score, finishing with a score of 239.
Sophomore Allison Bray placed third among the Bears, finishing with 244, followed by Sophomore Abby Cavaiani, one stroke behind Bray at 245, and Faith Hopkins, finishing with a score of 255.
Belmear (77), Wollenhaupt (78) and Hopkins (82) each posted their best individual rounds on the last day of the invitational.
The Bears competed against tough competition, with four of the teams being ranked in the Golfstat Top-25 poll. No. 1 Baylor took home the highest score of the invitational, shooting an 865, followed by No. 10 Oklahoma (879) and No. 20 Texas (891).
The tournament play was the best of the season so far for MSU, finishing with a total score of 318 during the final round of play.
The Bears will continue their season on Sunday, Feb. 28 when they travel to Kiawah Island, South Carolina to compete in the Kiawah Island Spring Invitational.
Follow Nicole Walker on Twitter, @NicoleDanaeWal1
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.