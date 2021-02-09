Missouri State basketball is going to have senior Gaige Prim for another year.
On Monday, Feb. 8, Prim told Jock 96.9 anchor and MSU radio broadcaster Art Hains on one of Hains’ shows with head coach Dana Ford he will be returning for the 2021-22 season. The current season was supposed to be Prim’s last, but he is taking advantage of an NCAA ruling allowing winter sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
Prim is the team’s second leading scorer and assist-generator behind sophomore Isiaih Mosley — who leads both categories. Prim leads the Missouri Valley Conference in rebounds per game with 10.
Prim’s move means the Bears will keep their young core intact for another season — unless a player decides to transfer.
