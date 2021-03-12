Missouri State University named Hannah Keeling as the new head coach of the women’s tennis team on Jan. 5.
Coach Keeling began her professional tennis career internationally in the ITF Circuit, playing in France and her home country of England.
In 2011 she came to America and played at Clayton State University, a top 4 Division II program.
“It was great,” Keeling said. “I loved my experience there.”.
Keeling knew right away she wanted to coach after graduating from the university. “I pretty much worked as much as I could, networked in college,” Keeling said. “Atlanta was such a huge help for tennis.”
She then began to work with aspiring college players and young professionals for four years, after which an opportunity arose when she was offered the position as the assistant of the men's and women's teams at Georgia Gwinnett College.
During her time in Lawrenceville, Georgia, she managed to get four national championships with the team. The men’s team currently has a streak of 130 consecutive wins, the longest active winning streak in collegiate sports.
“I feel so lucky to have been a part of that.,” Keeling said.
Along with the ongoing men's record-breaking streak, she was able to win two national championships with the women’s team.
Regarding her coaching style, Keeling likes to take a personable approach with her players.
“I think especially in women's tennis it’s an individual sport, and I think getting to know your players individually because they may be different, but having them come together as a team,” Keeling said. “Also being extremely positive but competitive and helping everybody achieve their goals and then coming together as a team. I’m pretty passionate about coaching.”
“Coach (Keeling) has been very uplifting and motivating,” freshman Tiffani Nash said. “That really helps a lot with playing our matches.”
Despite the Bears not being able to compete for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keeling has still been very impressed with the team.
“The seniors I have on the team are outstanding. All the students are athletic honor roll students. They are phenomenal student athletes.”
Keeling said senior Ellie Burger, who serves as the captain, has been a great example to her peers on the team, previously having won an MVC Individual Championship along with fellow seniors Claire Martin and Ayle Darter. The two freshmen on the team, Tiffani Nash and Mary Houston, have also made huge impressions, with Nash making her presence felt early by having a winning record.
“The main way that this season can be successful is if we win conference,”senior Ellie Burger said. “With that comes success on each individual court.”
The goal right now for Coach Keeling is to win the MVC conference, a goal which she sees as achievable.
“That was one of the first things I noticed (the bears being in the MVC conference) that I wanted to be a part of,” Keeling said. “I think it can be very successful and I hope that I can start to push this program in that direction.”
Follow Nicole Walker on Twitter, @NicoleDanaeWal1
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.