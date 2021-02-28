Missouri State broke out the big bats in game three on Sunday to take the series over Central Arkansas after dropping the middle game on Saturday.
MSU was able to rebound after not taking advantage of their opportunities in the previous game. Head coach Keith Guttin said he was happy about the way the team responded.
“We didn’t deserve to win yesterday,” Guttin said. “We came back today and put it all back together.”
MSU fell behind in the third inning after UCA scratched across two runs off graduate senior pitcher Logan Wiley. The Missouri State offense woke up after, scoring at least one run in every inning the rest of the game.
The offense saw production from top to bottom and recorded a season-high 15 hits. Guttin said he has been very pleased with the production of all the guys in the lineup so far this season.
“We feel like we have some length to the lineup, and we are getting production up and down the lineup,” Guttin said.
Wiley got his first start of the season on the mound. He went six innings on the mound, the longest start by an MSU pitcher this season. He picked up the win after striking out four batters and giving up three hits.
“When he’s got the ball, I’ve always got trust,” Guttin said about Wiley. “You’re going to get a guy that throws strikes and knows what he is doing out there.”
Missouri State moves to 4-1 on the season with a matchup against No. 20 Oklahoma State looming on Tuesday. Redshirt junior pitcher Ty Bucker will get the start on the mound in this game for MSU. Playing a ranked opponent is a big opportunity for the team, but Guttin said preparation for the game will be no different.
“Our whole philosophy is about how we play, opposed to who we are playing,” Guttin said. “We just have to keep doing the things we are doing to be successful.”
Missouri State’s game against Oklahoma State is scheduled for a 3 p.m. first pitch at Hammons Field on Tuesday, March 2.
