The Missouri State football team is off to a seldom-seen 3-1 record halfway through the spring season after picking up a 13-6 victory against The University of Northern Iowa on Saturday, March 20.
Both teams entered the game without their starting quarterbacks. MSU redshirt freshman Jaden Johnson was in concussion protocol and UNI redshirt sophomore Will McElvain was out due to COVID-19 protocol.
With both starting quarterbacks being out, the game turned into a defensive showcase. Neither team had more than 250 yards of total offense, and both teams averaged less than 4.5 yards per play.
The Bears’ offense came out not missing a beat without Johnson. Senior quarterback Matt Struck connected on four passes to three different targets, including a touchdown to redshirt freshman tight end Carson Buddemeyer on the opening offensive drive, giving MSU a 7-0 lead.
MSU’s defense dominated the opening quarter, especially senior defensive tackle Eric Johnson.
Johnson did a good job of taking on blockers and holding his gap on the first drive, and on the second drive, he had a tackle for loss and a sack to push UNI out of field goal range on fourth down.
Both teams’ defenses showed out in the second quarter. UNI and MSU traded four punts in the quarter and MSU sophomore cornerback Montrae Braswell caught his third interception of the spring season.
The interception gave MSU a short field and allowed sophomore kicker Jose Pizano to nail a 31-yard field goal, giving the Bears a 10-0 lead with roughly a minute and a half left in the half.
UNI answered the MSU score with one of its own. Redshirt freshman quarterback Justin Fomby connected on two passes for 27 and 28 yards, putting the Panthers in the red zone for the first time in the game. MSU’s defense held and only allowed a field goal, making the score 10-3 at halftime.
MSU’s opening drive of the second half started much differently than its opening drive of the first half. After converting a third down and nearing UNI territory, Struck threw an interception that gave the Panthers the ball at the MSU 34 yard line.
The Bears’ defense held strong once again. MSU got consistent pressure on Fomby and a sack on second down pushed UNI back and eventually forced another punt from the Panthers.
The following MSU drive netted only 22 yards and a punt, where UNI took over from the MSU 50.
On the ensuing Panther drive, junior defensive end Kevin Ellis nearly sacked Fomby on the third down, forcing an errant pass and a fourth-down field goal from sophomore kicker Matthew Cook, making the score 10-6 at the end of the third quarter.
After another MSU punt, UNI drove into MSU territory and didn’t come away with points. Cook missed a 46-yard attempt that would’ve cut the MSU lead to one in the early stages of the fourth quarter.
The Bears took advantage of the short field and added to their lead. Struck connected with junior receiver Damoriea Vick for 46 yards on the drive. Pizano made good on his second field goal of the game, giving MSU a 13-6 lead with under five minutes to play.
MSU played elite coverage on UNI’s possible game-tying drive, forcing an intentional grounding and a punt with just over two minutes left.
After two unsuccessful runs on first and second down, Struck kept the ball on a read-option and picked up MSU’s sixth third down conversion of the game and sealed the victory for the Bears.
MSU is back in Springfield next week to take on No. 5 Southern Illinois University on Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m.
