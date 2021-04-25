With a chance to compete for the conference title, the second-ever matchup between the Missouri State Bears and Stony Brook Seawolves saw the two teams give a win or go home effort.
In an exciting 4-3 contest, MSU was able to take advantage of battling at home and came out on top. Sophomore Alyson Piskulic sealed the win for the team after she won against Stony Brook’s Loreta Rubio 7-5 and 6-3. The Bears are now making their second Missouri Valley Conference Championship appearance in the last three years.
"There was incredible grit and determination from the team today," head coach Hannah Keeling said in a press release. "I cannot be prouder of how the girls took challenge after challenge in stride.”
Like their match against Valparaiso in the quarterfinals, the Bears wanted to get the lead early. Two of the team’s three seniors, All-MVC player Ellie Burger and Claire Martin, did just that when they defeated Stony Brook's Jaime Wei and Shasha Bekirova in the No. 1 spot, 6-4. Momentum continued to pick up as Piskulic and All-Select MVC player Hana Sisirak clinched the doubles point, beating the Seawolves' Mathilde Sreeves and Nolwenn Cardoso, 6-2.
Singles play was the moment when Stony Brook started to catch up. The score would be tied as the next two matches were lost by Sisirak and Burger.
