The university announced today Melissa Stokes, head women’s volleyball coach, has been placed on administrative leave pending allegations involving the program.
This is according to a release emailed by Rick Kindhart, Assistant Director of Athletics for Communications.
“We have an obligation to take seriously any concerns raised regarding our programs,” Director of Athletics Kyle Moats said.
The release states that an outside firm, Spencer Fane LLP, has been hired to investigate. Manolo Concepcion, assistant coach, will take over daily duties under Stokes’ position until the investigation ends.
Moats added the investigation will start immediately.
This story will be updated as more information filters in.