Due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Dallas Baptist baseball program, the Missouri Valley Conference postponed its series with Missouri State scheduled for April 9-11.
A Missouri State release said contract tracing done within DBU ruled out too many players for the Patriots to play.
The series between Missouri Valley powerhouses will have to wait. The MVC has not yet released the makeup dates for the series but do plan to make up the games.
MSU’s next game will now be on the road against in-state rival Missouri on April 13.
