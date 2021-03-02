As voted on by seven Missouri Valley Conference student reporters and editors, here are the MVC Student Media Association’s All-Conference Awards.

In parenthesis is the amount of points each player received in the respective polls. An asterisk represents a unanimous pick.

Voting panel

Stephen Terrill, The Standard @Stevethe2nd

Abby Schnable, Loyola Phoenix @AbbySchnable

Lu Calzada, Loyola Phoenix @lumcalzada

Kyle Brown, Loyola Phoenix @KyleBrownLUC

Jake Sermersheim, The Vidette @JakeSermesheim

Jake Fogal, The Vidette @jfogal5

Larry Larson, The Scout @MLBLarry

Coach of the year

Darian DeVries, Drake

Player of the Year

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago

First team All-MVC

  1. Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago* (72)

  2. Roman Penn, Drake (70)

  3. Gaige Prim, Missouri State (69)

  4. Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State (68)

  5. Tyreke Key, Indiana State (56)

Second Team All-MVC

  1. ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake (44)

  2. Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago (40)

  3. DJ Horne, Illinois State (36)

  4. Trae Berhow, Northern Iowa (21)

  5. Shamar Givance, Evansville (18)

Defensive Player of the Year

Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago

All-MVC Defensive Team

  1. Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago (44)

  2. Shamar Givance, Evansville (31)

  3. Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago (30)

  4. Gaige Prim, Missouri State (29)

  5. ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake (18)

Newcomer of the Year

ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake

All-MVC Newcomer Team

  1. ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake (48)

  2. Braden Norris, Loyola Chicago (36)

  3. Demarcus Sharp, Missouri State (31)

  4. Rienk Mast, Bradley (21)

  5. Samari Curtis, Evansville (19)

Sixth Man of the Year

Joseph Yesufu, Drake

All-MVC Sixth Man team

  1. Joseph Yesufu, Drake (44)

  2. Marquise Kennedy, Loyola (43)

  3. Demarcus Sharp, Missouri State (23)

  4. TIE: Jacob Ognacevic, Valparaiso and Ja’Shon Henry, Bradley (18)

  5. Samari Curtis, Evansville (16)

Freshman of the Year

Bowen Born, Northern Iowa

All-MVC Freshman team

  1. Bowen Born, Northern Iowa (48)

  2. Rienk Mast, Bradley (39)

  3. Sheldon Edwards, Valparaiso (33)

  4. Kyler Filewich, Southern Illinois (31)

  5. Nate Heise, Northern Iowa (21)

