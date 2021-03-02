As voted on by seven Missouri Valley Conference student reporters and editors, here are the MVC Student Media Association’s All-Conference Awards.
In parenthesis is the amount of points each player received in the respective polls. An asterisk represents a unanimous pick.
Voting panel
Stephen Terrill, The Standard @Stevethe2nd
Abby Schnable, Loyola Phoenix @AbbySchnable
Lu Calzada, Loyola Phoenix @lumcalzada
Kyle Brown, Loyola Phoenix @KyleBrownLUC
Jake Sermersheim, The Vidette @JakeSermesheim
Jake Fogal, The Vidette @jfogal5
Larry Larson, The Scout @MLBLarry
Coach of the year
Darian DeVries, Drake
Player of the Year
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago
First team All-MVC
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago* (72)
Roman Penn, Drake (70)
Gaige Prim, Missouri State (69)
Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State (68)
Tyreke Key, Indiana State (56)
Second Team All-MVC
ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake (44)
Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago (40)
DJ Horne, Illinois State (36)
Trae Berhow, Northern Iowa (21)
Shamar Givance, Evansville (18)
Defensive Player of the Year
Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago
All-MVC Defensive Team
Lucas Williamson, Loyola Chicago (44)
Shamar Givance, Evansville (31)
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago (30)
Gaige Prim, Missouri State (29)
ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake (18)
Newcomer of the Year
ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake
All-MVC Newcomer Team
ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake (48)
Braden Norris, Loyola Chicago (36)
Demarcus Sharp, Missouri State (31)
Rienk Mast, Bradley (21)
Samari Curtis, Evansville (19)
Sixth Man of the Year
Joseph Yesufu, Drake
All-MVC Sixth Man team
Joseph Yesufu, Drake (44)
Marquise Kennedy, Loyola (43)
Demarcus Sharp, Missouri State (23)
TIE: Jacob Ognacevic, Valparaiso and Ja’Shon Henry, Bradley (18)
Samari Curtis, Evansville (16)
Freshman of the Year
Bowen Born, Northern Iowa
All-MVC Freshman team
Bowen Born, Northern Iowa (48)
Rienk Mast, Bradley (39)
Sheldon Edwards, Valparaiso (33)
Kyler Filewich, Southern Illinois (31)
Nate Heise, Northern Iowa (21)