ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State men’s basketball team defeated Indiana State by 27 points on Friday evening in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
ISU head coach Greg Lansing said the Bears “looked like an SEC team.” MSU head coach Dana Ford said his team has stopped putting a cap on themselves and their abilities.
That showed in Friday’s game. The Bears’ defense held up against an impressive Sycamore offense. Plus, the Bears were sinking open shots for most of the game.
Defense: A-
“I just thought that our guys were really locked in defensively.”
Ford said after the game the Bears locked down on a strong Indiana State offense. The Sycamores average 68.4 points a game.
But the Bears kept the Sycamores under control for a majority of the game. In the second half, ISU went on a 7-0 run over a two-minute period after the 14:39 media timeout.
“They do a good job of running their offense,” Ford said after the game. “They’ve got really good balance on offense, so it’s not like you can just guard the three or just guard the end. You’ve got to guard everything.”
Offense: B+
Missouri State’s offense relied on senior Lamont West and junior Gaige Prim for most of the game on Friday. West ended with 14 points, and Prim had 17. Senior Keandre Cook, the Bears’ leading scorer who averages 14.6 points per game, was scoreless for a majority of the game. He made one off-kilter triple in the second half to make his stat 1-for-7. He ended 4-for-11 with 14 points.
The Bears are now 3-1 this season when five or more Bears score in double figures.
The start of the first half didn’t help the Bears, though. They bounced back and had a strong start to the second half — something Ford said he wanted the team to focus on heading into Arch Madness.
“We made a concentrated effort to get their attention of how we start the second half,” Ford said. “We just hadn't been coming out of halftime very well down the stretch, but you have to give these guys credit.”
Overall: A-
The Bears completely dominated the Sycamores in the quarterfinal game. The first half started a little slow, but the Bears were able to keep up because the Sycamores missed more shots than they made. ISU went into the locker room shooting 31% from the field, 25% from behind the arc.
Even with the double-digit win, the Bears still had a chance to play better.
“We're trying to encourage the players to not put a cap on themselves, meaning the other team doesn't have to make a run,” Ford said. “I thought tonight we did a good job with that mindset of continuing to play and not falling into it has to be a madness, or it has to be this, or it has to be that. We just focused on playing hard, and they did a good job.”
Regardless of the slow start to the game and a 7-0 run by ISU, the Bears played their most complete game of the season on Friday. They are now in the semifinals of the tournament for the first time under Ford. Missouri State faces Valparaiso at 5 p.m. on Saturday evening at Enterprise Center.