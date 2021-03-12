The Missouri State Lady Bears were victorious against the Southern Illinois Salukis with a 70-59 win in their first round matchup of the Hoops in the Heartland Tournament.
With the victory MSU advances to the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals where they will take on the Bradley Braves.
The first half was slow for the Lady Bears, making 32.4% of their field goals. MSU held the lead 38-25 at the break, in large part due to its defense creating offense.
The Lady Bears forced 10 first half turnovers resulting in 10 fast break points. MSU finished with a total of 14 forced turnovers.
“The team takes pride in accepting whatever role a certain game calls for,” assistant coach Alysiah Bond said in a post game radio interview. “We had some different sets that we liked and ran with them in the second half.”
The Lady Bears pulled away late to win 70-59.
MSU was led offensively by senior Brice Calip, who had 17 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Other starters that contributed offensively include senior Abby Hipp, who had 11 points and six rebounds, and senior Elle Ruffridge, who had 10 points off 3-5 shooting.
Bench points were a large advantage for the Lady Bears, outscoring the Salukis 19-9. Senior Emily Gartner had seven points off the bench and junior Mya Bhinhar finished with eight points.
“It’s really a next woman up mentality,” Bond said. “Emily and Mya did a great job coming off the bench and stepping up for us.”
MSU’s semifinal game takes place tomorrow, March 13 against Bradley, tip off is at 1 p.m. The game will be live on ESPN+ and broadcast at KBFL 96.9.
