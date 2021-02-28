The Missouri State Lady Bears cut down the nets Friday evening following a 64-50 victory over Loyola-Chicago in celebration of their Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.
The victory was in route to a two-game sweep of Loyola by the Lady Bears, moving them to 14-0 in the MVC for the first time in program history.
In game one of the series, the Lady Bears were led by dominant forward play which started with junior Jasmine Franklin’s double-double with a career-high 25 points. Franklin finished with 11 rebounds and two steals.
“She's so blessed and physically gifted,” head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said. “(Jasmine) has become more demanding on the offensive end this year and has turned into a pain to guard for other teams.”
With her 11 rebounds, Franklin also passed Kelly Mago and Jenni Lingor to move into ninth on MSU’s career rebounding list currently totaling 704.
Senior Abby Hipp scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Senior Emily Gartner had 13 points of her own.
The great forward play resulted in 42 points in the paint for the Lady Bears to help propel them past the Ramblers.
In game two, the Lady Bears got off to a slow start with a 29-19 halftime lead, despite MSU going shooting 30% from the floor in the first half.
“Loyola is a great defensive team and it showed this weekend,” Calip said. “Each basket we got was a grind.”
Defense continued to be the Lady Bears’ anchor, forcing Loyola into 18 turnovers and holding the Ramblers to only 16 points in the paint.
Franklin led the way with 12 points along with a career-high 17 rebounds in the victory.
It was senior night for game two, and each of the four Lady Bears seniors found themselves in the score column. Emily Gartner had nine points, Elle Ruffridge had five, Brice Calip had five and Bri Ellis finished with two points.
“This group of seniors is very special and they’ve done a lot for this program,” Mox said. “The leadership they’ve provided for this team is a huge part of what makes up this team.”
MSU’s next contest will be on the road this coming weekend against the Evansville Aces in their regular season finale. Evansville currently holds a record of 6-14.
Both games will be available on ESPN3 and on the air at KWTO 101.3 FM.
Follow Noah Tucker on Twitter, noahtucker04
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.