The Missouri State Ice Bears lost 5-4 to Ohio University in the first round of the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division I national tournament.
Missouri State battled back from multiple two-goal deficits in the third period, but an Ohio goal with 26 seconds left gave the Bobcats the 5-4 win.
The game ends Missouri State’s season.
Ohio got the first five shots on goal as the Ice Bears started slowly. Missouri State got back into the game with a powerplay that was ultimately scoreless but turned the momentum to MSU’s side.
The teams traded chances for the rest of the period and were unable to score despite several chances. Senior goaltender Brady Griffin stopped 15 Ohio shots.
The second period played out much like the first until MSU freshman center William Baginski scored 10 minutes into the period. Baginski’s goal came almost 20 seconds after Missouri State swept a puck off of their own goal line to stop an Ohio goal.
Ohio answered with a goal of its own from JT Schimizzi less than a minute later to tie it 1-1.
Ohio got most of the chances for the rest of the periods — many of them breakaways. Those chances culminated in a second goal for Schimizzi to give Ohio a 2-1 lead, which it took into the second intermission.
The Bobcats scored another goal in the early stages of the third period to extend their lead to 3-1.
An Ice Bears powerplay a few minutes after came up empty despite a few good looks.
Senior defenseman Brian Schumacher gave MSU some life in the middle of the third as he scooped up a rebound in front of Ohio’s net to make the game 3-2.
Ohio scored three minutes later to make it 4-2 Ohio. Just 40 seconds after that, senior winger Alex Rubin scored to make the score 4-3 Ohio. Senior center Josh Bell scored to tie it 4-4 with four minutes left.
With the game looking like it would go to overtime, Ohio captain Kyle Craddick scored on a slapshot from the point with 26 seconds left. Missouri State was unable to generate another scoring chance in the final seconds and Ohio won 5-4.
