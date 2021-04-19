Missouri State’s game scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 vs. Missouri has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests in MSU’s tier-one personnel, a university release announced today.
Tier-one personnel consists of players, coaches, managers and staff. The contract tracing from the positive test results left the Bears with fewer than the minimum amount of players required for a game.
The game against Mizzou will not be made up and it has not been announced if the contract tracing will keep MSU from playing Southeast Missouri State in a four-game series on April 23-25.
