The Missouri State football team is headed into its third straight game against a ranked opponent this week, facing No. 10 ranked Southern Illinois University.
Here’s a look at what to expect from the Bears and the Salukis during Saturday’s game.
SIU
The Salukis did the unthinkable and beat North Dakota State University 38-14 and ended their 39 game winning streak in the second week of the spring season.
Since then, the Salukis have been plagued by injuries at the quarterback position and most recently lost to South Dakota State University 44-3.
SIU runs a run-pass-option-oriented offense that includes screens, jet sweeps and a lot of misdirection. The Salukis consistently get their receivers involved in the running game by lining them up in the backfield or handing them the ball on jet sweeps.
SIU also favors a wildcat formation with extra offensive linemen that they use in short-yardage and goal line scenarios. The package is often used for running, but SIU isn’t afraid to pass in the formation either.
With a revolving door at the quarterback position, SIU has had to lean heavily on the running game to move the ball. Four different Salukis average over four yards per carry and two have over 350 yards rushing on the season.
“Their two running backs are great,” MSU head coach Bobby Petrino said in his weekly media availability. “They’ve got a really fast receiving crew and we’ve got to limit big plays.”
The Salukis have thrived off big plays this season. Junior receiver Avante Cox and senior receiver Landon Lenoir both average over 11.7 yards per catch and Cox also averages 10 yards per rush.
On defense, SIU gets a great push from its front seven in the running game. Seven different Salukis have two or more tackles for loss.
“They’ve got a big defensive front and fast linebackers,” Petrino said. “They’ve played some games where they’ve just dominated the game, and they’ve played a few games where it hasn’t went that way.”
MSU
The Bears are coming off a second consecutive road victory against a ranked opponent, beating the University of Northern Iowa 13-6.
“It was a hard-fought game, no doubt about it,” Petrino said. “Our defense played really well. They made a lot of huge plays, particularly in situations that call for it.”
Senior Matt Struck started at quarterback for the Bears last Saturday due to redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Johnson being in concussion protocol. Struck completed 76% of his passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.
Struck is a much different quarterback from Johnson. Struck does not pose the same threat in the running game, but he’s a better passer from the pocket and doesn’t turn the ball over as much as Johnson.
“We just go out and practice and see what happens,” Petrino said when asked who will start. “We’ll make (SIU) prepare for both guys.”
MSU still leans on the running game that was successful early in the season. MSU has run the ball more than it has passed in every game of the spring season. Senior transfer running back Tobias Little has added depth and productivity to the Bear backfield, averaging 4.1 yards per carry and 9.3 yards per reception.
Look for MSU to continue to use its strong running game to control the clock and sustain long scoring drives.
Junior receiver Damoriea Vick has burst onto the scene in the spring season. Vick has led the team in receiving yards every game of the spring season and has never had less than 67 yards receiving in a game.
Vick is a reliable target for both Johnson and Struck. His strong hands and ability to absorb contact over the middle of the field make him a great receiving option.
Defensively, the Bears get after it.
MSU has a third-down conversion percentage of 28%, leading the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Bears are also the best red zone defense in the Valley, allowing touchdowns on only 43% of their opponent’s opportunities.
“We’re all clicking really well and we’re playing really good together,” senior cornerback Jeremy Webb said. “We’re just out there having fun for the most part. It all really comes down to us having fun out there.”
MSU’s coverage and pass rush are starting to become one at this point in the season. Early on, the defensive line was getting pressure, but there would be open receivers downfield. Now, the Bears seem to be in sync with their pass rush and coverage, making them an even deadlier unit.
Nine different Bears have two or more tackles for loss and 14 different Bears have at least one sack. Defensive coordinator Ryan Beard sends pressure from everywhere on the field and it has shown so far through the spring.
MSU will take on SIU at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or ESPN3. A radio broadcast of the game will be available on the MSU Radio Network.
