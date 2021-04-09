After a season filled with cancelations, teams opting out and a historic winning stretch, the Missouri State football team will host Youngstown State University on Saturday, April 10 for its last regular-season game of the spring season.
The Bears had their game against North Dakota canceled due to COVID-19 cases within Tier 1 personnel in the UND program.
“We basically had a bye week last week,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in his media availability on Monday. “It was a good week for us. We cut back a little bit early in the week and we had two really good, hard practices.”
YSU currently holds a 1-5 record in Missouri Valley Football Conference play. Despite being four games under .500, the Penguins have come close to beating nearly every opponent.
The Penguins are a run-heavy team that uses designed quarterback runs, read-option and diverse play calling to move the ball. Junior running back Jaleel McLaughlin carries the load offensively for YSU with 591 yards rushing. McLaughlin also averages 5.2 yards per carry and 98.5 yards per game.
“He’s as good a running back as we’ve seen on video,” Petrino said. “He’s got the ability to break tackles and break long runs. They also bring in another guy (Christian Turner) who is physical and bigger. They’ve got really good backs.”
McLaughlin leads the team in rushing, but redshirt freshman quarterback Mark Waid adds a lot to the offense by running the ball. Waid has 283 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the year. He also has 527 yards passing and three touchdowns.
The Penguins also do a good job at protecting the ball. YSU has only recorded four turnovers in the spring season, all of them being interceptions. The run-heavy offense helps keep the ball out of the air, minimizing the chances defenders have to cause turnovers.
YSU has run the ball 259 times and passed the ball 117 times in the spring season. MSU has played several teams that have leaned heavily on the running game, but none as heavily as YSU.
“There’s no question we’re going to have to stop the run to win the game,” Petrino said.
Defensively is where the Penguins shine. YSU only allows 22 points per game and 117 yards passing per game. However, YSU does have a weakness in defending against the run, allowing 142.2 yards per game.
“They play good defense and they run hard to the ball,” Petrino said.
Along with stopping their opponent’s passing game, the Penguins generate a lot of turnovers and capitalize off their opponent’s mistakes. YSU has forced seven turnovers in the spring season and has scored 26 points off those turnovers.
MSU will face YSU on Saturday, April 10 at 2 p.m. at Plaster Stadium. This is the designated senior day for MSU, but Petrino isn’t expecting any seniors to depart at this time. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen to a radio broadcast via the MSU Radio Network.
