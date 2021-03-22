The Missouri State Lady Bears are dancing again.
Down in the NCAA’s national tournament Texas bubble, the Lady Bears are a five seed in the tournament and play the University of California-Davis in the opening round.
Here is the scouting report of the Aggies and how to watch the game.
How they got here
While the Lady Bears got an at-large bid to the tournament after withdrawing from the Missouri Valley Conference tournament due to COVID-19 concerns, UC Davis won the Big West’s conference tournament by beating the University of California-Irvine 62-41 in the championship game. This gave the Aggies an automatic bid.
The Aggies are 13-2 coming in, a product of having more than 10 games cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
UC Davis has played one notable opponent in its non-conference schedule: the Oregon Ducks. Oregon is a six seed in the tournament and finished the year No. 23 in the Associated Press poll. The Aggies lost the game 63-57 in early February.
Besides the bout with Oregon, UC Davis’ best opponent in terms of record was UC Irvine, which finished with a 15-9 record.
Top Players
These are the Aggies’ top players, the ones the Lady Bears will need to stop.
Senior forward Cierra Hall - 14.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.5 ast
Sophomore guard Evanne Turner - 11.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.2 ast
Redshirt junior forward/center Sage Stobbart - 10.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.2 ast
Statistic(s) breakdown
The Aggies score an average of 65.4 points per game and hold opponents to 55.9 per game. Most of those games were against Big West opponents, minus the Oregon game and an early non-conference match in November 2020.
Lady Bears head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton will have to worry about the Aggies’ ability to shoot from deep. UC Davis shoots 36.6% from three. Missouri State’s percentage is lower at 30.7%.
Missouri State has an advantage in rebounding, thanks in part to forwards Jasmine Franklin and Emily Gartner. The Lady Bears average almost 11 more rebounds per game than their opponents, while UC Davis averages just under two more boards per game.
ESPN writer Charlie Creme ranked all 68 teams in the tournament after the bracket was released, and UC Davis comes in at No. 46. The Lady Bears were given the No. 17 designation.
How to watch
Game Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 22
Where: Bill Greehey Arena, San Antonio, Texas
TV Channel: ESPNU
Radio: KWTO 101.3 FM locally and other MSU Radio Network stations