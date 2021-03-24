The Missouri State Lady Bears are off to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
They beat UC Davis 70-51 in the first round, dominating the Aggies in the paint thanks to big nights from junior forward Jasmine Franklin and senior guard Brice Calip.
Their round of 32 opponent?
The 13 seed Wright State Raiders on Wednesday, March 24 at 2 p.m.
Here is the scouting report of Wright State and how to watch the game.
How the Raiders got here
The Raiders defeated No. 4 seed Arkansas 66-62 in an upset victory Monday. They were led by junior guard Angel Baker, posting the team high of 26 points in 40 minutes and hitting a three-pointer with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The victory marked the first NCAA women’s tournament win in program history.
Advanced Stats
Wright State was able to out rebound Arkansas 44-30 in the first round upset. The Raiders made a habit of winning the battle on the boards in the regular season, averaging 11.5 more rebounds per game than opponents. The Lady Bears averaged just under 11 more boards per game than their opponents in the regular season.
The Raiders have three players averaging five or more rebounds per game, and Tyler Frierson averages 8. Junior forward Jasmine Franklin leads MSU with 9.5 per game.
Missouri State holds the advantage in three-point shooting with a 31% average, while Wright State shoots 27.3% from behind the arc.
The two share a common opponent — Missouri Valley Conference team Bradley. Wright State lost to Bradley 66-61 back in December of 2020. The Lady Bears beat Bradley twice in late February, winning the first game 62-56 and the second 75-62,
What Mox says MSU needs to do to win
Prioritize this game. If the Lady Bears beat Wright State, they will move on to the Sweet 16 and a potential rematch with Stanford, who ousted MSU in the last NCAA tournament.
Not that they want to focus on it.
“We got one game on our schedule, and that’s the only game we need to think about,” head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said after the UC Davis game. “If we try to look ahead and wonder who we’re playing next and wonder what’s going on tomorrow — then tomorrow may not come for us.”
Mox also said Wright State is a team with good guard play and solid post play, which will require a whole-roster effort to beat.
How to watch
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24
Where: UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio, Texas
TV Channel: ESPNU
Radio: KWTO 101.3 FM locally and other MSU Radio Network stations