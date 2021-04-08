The Missouri State men’s soccer team lost their first game of the season today against Loyola-Chicago 2-0.
For the first time this season, senior forward Josh Dolling was not in the starting lineup. Dolling did not play in the game, and neither did senior defender Greg Stratton.
“We were not at full strength today,” head coach Jon Leamy said. “We should be back to normal for Tuesday’s Missouri Valley Tournament semi-final.”
The Ramblers struck early, scoring the game’s first goal in the 13th minute after the Bears turned the ball over in their own box.
At the half, despite having a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks, the Bears trailed the Ramblers in shots 4-3.
The Ramblers struck again in the 73rd minute on a rebound after the ball deflected off senior goalkeeper Michael Creek.
Leamy said he was disappointed by the loss, but he makes sure to take today’s game as a part of the bigger picture.
“On the whole, it just wasn’t our day,” Leamy said. “But the guys have put together a great season this year and they will bounce back for postseason play. Everybody we play is trying to line up and beat us, which means there aren’t any easy games for us.”
Leamy is already looking ahead to Tuesday’s semi-final match against Bradley.
“Bradley is a physical team and they are very disciplined with their execution,” Leamy said. “A big key for us will be to be on the ball and to get control of the tempo.”
The Bears host the Bradley Braves on Tuesday, April 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.
