The Missouri State men’s soccer team fell to the No. 7seed Washington Huskies in the Sweet 16 today by a score of 2-0.
The Bears finish the spring season with a record of 12-2.
After the first 45 minutes of play, the game was still tied at zero. Washington’s Lucas Meek scored on a header in the 64th minute to give the Huskies the lead.
Nick Scardina extended the Huskies lead in the 78th minute with a goal off of a deflected shot.
The Bears outshot the Huskies 12-11 and also got more shots on goal (6) than Washington (4).
Senior forward Josh Dolling says the team started the game doing exactly what they set out to do.
“I thought we dominated most of the first half,” Dolling said. “They were pretty much pinned in the whole half and we just didn’t take advantage of those chances when we had them. That final little bit of quality — we didn’t have today.”
Sport Director and associate head coach Michael Seabolt said he recognizes the team’s accomplishments this season.
“Soccer games are hard to win,” Seabolt said. “There are ties. The amount of games that end up in draws is probably around 30%. So, to win as much as these guys have won shows their consistent excellence, and if they keep doing that, then good things are going to happen.”
The Bears have a few weeks off to recoup and prepare for the next season, which will start in August.
Along with Dolling, senior defender Kyle Hiebert plans to use his extra year of eligibility to return to the team in the fall semester.
“It’s going to be a quick turn around, so, whether guys are going home or not, we’ve got a couple weeks to get a mental break,” Hiebert said. “I know some guys will be ready to get back to summer training and gear up. We’re incredibly fortunate because we don’t have to wait a year to avenge this loss.”
