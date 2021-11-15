The Soccer Bears are heading to the big dance.
After going 17-1 in the regular season and winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, the Bears got an unseeded bid in the National Tournament.
The Bears will face a former MVC rival in Creighton. The Blue Jays left the MVC in 2013 for the Big East.
Creighton has an 8-7-2 record this year, losing in the conference tournament game to Villanova.
The game will be played Thursday night in Springfield at Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.
